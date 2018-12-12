KeyCorp Comments on Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc’s FY2018 Earnings (CRL)

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their FY2018 EPS estimates for Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, December 9th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker expects that the medical research company will earn $5.96 per share for the year. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $6.34 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CRL. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $129.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Argus raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.06.

NYSE CRL opened at $128.81 on Wednesday. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a 12 month low of $96.70 and a 12 month high of $139.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.74.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The medical research company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The firm had revenue of $585.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert J. Bertolini sold 3,440 shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.77, for a total value of $460,168.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,996,512.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Ross Smith sold 1,866 shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.49, for a total transaction of $250,958.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,341 shares in the company, valued at $1,659,741.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,662 shares of company stock worth $3,887,543. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

