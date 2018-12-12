KeyCorp Initiates Coverage on Lear (LEA)

Equities research analysts at KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Lear (NYSE:LEA) in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $178.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 43.75% from the company’s current price.

LEA has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Lear from $234.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lear from $214.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Lear in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Lear in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lear from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.06.

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $123.83 on Monday. Lear has a twelve month low of $121.81 and a twelve month high of $206.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.30.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.06). Lear had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Lear will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard Harold Bott sold 789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.13, for a total transaction of $106,617.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Lear during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,251,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Lear by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 384,787 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,795,000 after buying an additional 156,389 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Lear by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 370,574 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,733,000 after buying an additional 16,854 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Lear during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,873,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lear by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 43,861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,360,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components primarily to automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through Seating and E-Systems segments. The Seating segment includes seat systems and related components, such as leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests primarily for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles, as well as thermoelectric seat heating and cooling systems.

