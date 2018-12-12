Kinaxis Inc (KXS) Director John Ernest Sicard Sells 21,666 Shares

Kinaxis Inc (TSE:KXS) Director John Ernest Sicard sold 21,666 shares of Kinaxis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$68.63, for a total value of C$1,486,937.58.

John Ernest Sicard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 13th, John Ernest Sicard bought 300 shares of Kinaxis stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$67.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,280.00.

Kinaxis stock opened at C$69.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13. Kinaxis Inc has a 1-year low of C$63.40 and a 1-year high of C$100.68.

KXS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Eight Capital lowered their target price on Kinaxis from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 12th. CIBC lowered their target price on Kinaxis from C$111.00 to C$96.00 in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Kinaxis from C$100.00 to C$97.50 in a research note on Friday, November 9th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Kinaxis from C$105.00 to C$98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Kinaxis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$97.72.

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based software for supply chain operations. The company offers RapidResponse, which provides supply chain planning and analytics capabilities for managing various supply chain management processes, including supply planning, inventory management, order fulfillment, capacity planning, and master scheduling, as well as sales and operations planning process.

