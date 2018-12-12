King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 1,340 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (AMGN)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 607,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $125,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kwmg LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV purchased a new position in Amgen in the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the third quarter worth approximately $166,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. 76.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $224.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “neutral” rating and set a $197.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $193.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $209.00 price target on Amgen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.68.

In related news, Director Tyler Jacks sold 20,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.41, for a total value of $3,908,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,979 shares in the company, valued at $5,662,786.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia M. Patton sold 1,777 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.88, for a total value of $360,517.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,684,499.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $196.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.41. Amgen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.31 and a 12-month high of $210.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 54.14% and a net margin of 9.44%. Amgen’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.97%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. The company's products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism (sHPT); and Aimovig for the prevention of migraine.

