Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Has $514,000 Position in General Electric (GE)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC reduced its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,516 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,644 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 26,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee grew its position in shares of General Electric by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 53,210 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 27,865 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of General Electric by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Capital Management Inc now owns 35,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GE. UBS Group set a $13.00 target price on General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on General Electric from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Morningstar set a $13.70 target price on General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $9.00 target price on General Electric and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.86.

GE opened at $6.76 on Wednesday. General Electric has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $19.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.90.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.29% and a negative net margin of 27.36%. The firm had revenue of $29.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 19th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.71%.

In related news, Director Francisco Dsouza bought 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.32 per share, with a total value of $499,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 151,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman H Lawrence Culp, Jr. bought 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $2,189,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 295,000 shares of company stock worth $2,783,250 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

