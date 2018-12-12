KKR & Co Inc Sees Unusually High Options Volume (KKR)

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 50,778 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 3,094% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,590 call options.

NYSE:KKR opened at $20.91 on Wednesday. KKR & Co Inc has a 52-week low of $19.37 and a 52-week high of $28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. KKR & Co Inc had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 48.08%. The business had revenue of $491.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.39 million. On average, analysts anticipate that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 2nd. KKR & Co Inc’s payout ratio is currently 21.01%.

KKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on KKR & Co Inc from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Bank of America downgraded KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KKR & Co Inc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on KKR & Co Inc from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Argus raised KKR & Co Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.33 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.87.

In other news, major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 10,054,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $404,181,211.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KKR. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the third quarter worth approximately $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co Inc

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, and middle market investments.

