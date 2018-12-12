Kore (KORE) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $173,292.00

Kore (CURRENCY:KORE) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. One Kore coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00011798 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Upbit. During the last week, Kore has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. Kore has a total market capitalization of $860,490.00 and approximately $173,292.00 worth of Kore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00020700 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00018925 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003731 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00033672 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00001816 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003237 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00164861 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Vsync (VSX) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Kore Coin Profile

Kore (CRYPTO:KORE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 15th, 2014. Kore’s total supply is 2,120,630 coins. The official website for Kore is kore.life. Kore’s official Twitter account is @NewKoreCoin.

Buying and Selling Kore

Kore can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kore using one of the exchanges listed above.

