Kosmos Energy Ltd (KOS) Position Reduced by Blackstone Group L.P.

Blackstone Group L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,756,941 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,295,571 shares during the quarter. Kosmos Energy accounts for 2.2% of Blackstone Group L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Blackstone Group L.P. owned about 11.47% of Kosmos Energy worth $465,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Kosmos Energy by 218.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,434 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 10,584 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $154,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $159,000. 92.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Barclays set a $11.00 target price on Kosmos Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Raymond James cut Kosmos Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kosmos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kosmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.02.

Shares of NYSE KOS opened at $4.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Kosmos Energy Ltd has a 1 year low of $4.53 and a 1 year high of $9.75.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $250.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.20 million. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.93% and a negative net margin of 51.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kosmos Energy Ltd will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kosmos Energy news, major shareholder Iv Gp L.L.C. Bcp sold 3,295,571 shares of Kosmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total transaction of $29,462,404.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Benjamin Krieger sold 5,684,429 shares of Kosmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total value of $50,818,795.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,230,000 shares of company stock valued at $362,431,200 over the last ninety days. 3.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd. explores for and produces oil and gas in Africa and South America. Its asset portfolio includes production and other development projects in offshore Ghana and Equatorial Guinea; and exploration potential in offshore Mauritania and Senegal, as well as exploration licenses in offshore Cote d'Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, Morocco, Sao Tome and Principe, and Suriname.

