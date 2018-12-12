Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 4,289 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (SLB)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,289 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SLB. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 102,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 355,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,805,000 after acquiring an additional 35,660 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,192,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $214,025,000 after acquiring an additional 39,009 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 624,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,834,000 after acquiring an additional 21,634 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 105,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,086,000 after acquiring an additional 45,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on SLB shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 22nd. HSBC upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.47.

In related news, CFO Simon Ayat sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total value of $3,396,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 234,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,244,852.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SLB opened at $41.24 on Wednesday. Schlumberger Limited. has a 52-week low of $40.53 and a 52-week high of $80.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $59.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.04.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 2.00% and a positive return on equity of 6.55%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services.

