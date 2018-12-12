Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Trims Stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (JEC)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,145,456 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 64,072 shares during the period. Jacobs Engineering Group makes up about 4.0% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned 0.81% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $87,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 103.3% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,417 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the second quarter worth about $102,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the third quarter worth about $148,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the third quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 88.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,137 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JEC opened at $59.89 on Wednesday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a one year low of $55.21 and a one year high of $82.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.41.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The construction company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue was up 56.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JEC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.92.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/12/kovitz-investment-group-partners-llc-trims-stake-in-jacobs-engineering-group-inc-jec.html.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. It offers project services that include engineering, architectural, interiors, design, planning, and related services, as well as planning, scheduling, procurement, estimating, cost engineering, project accounting and delivery, safety, and other support services.

Featured Article: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.