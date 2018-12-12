Krilogy Financial LLC Has $7.08 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Krilogy Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,238 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. Apple comprises 1.8% of Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 23.3% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,674 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,561,000 after buying an additional 19,995 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 196,569.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 285,170 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $52,788,000 after buying an additional 285,025 shares in the last quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 35.9% in the second quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,852 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 9.6% in the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 38,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,112,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 10,723,676 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,985,060,000 after buying an additional 40,630 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $226.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $272.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.06.

AAPL opened at $168.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $828.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.24 and a twelve month high of $233.47.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $62.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.55 billion. Apple had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 48.68%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th were paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Apple’s payout ratio is 24.52%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 61,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.33, for a total transaction of $14,403,995.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 124,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,970,389.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $647,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 204,845 shares of company stock valued at $47,015,677. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/12/krilogy-financial-llc-has-7-08-million-stake-in-apple-inc-aapl.html.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.