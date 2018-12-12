Kroger Co (KR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.11 Billion

Analysts forecast that Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) will announce $28.11 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Kroger’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $27.55 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $28.49 billion. Kroger reported sales of $31.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kroger will report full year sales of $121.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $120.62 billion to $121.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $122.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $120.24 billion to $124.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kroger.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 6th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $27.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.64 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 2.99%. Kroger’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share.

KR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $33.00 price objective on Kroger and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Kroger from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Stephens set a $29.00 price objective on Kroger and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.67.

NYSE:KR traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,012,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,096,638. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Kroger has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $32.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

In other Kroger news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $288,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 124,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,179.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Erin S. Sharp sold 25,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $734,106.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,685 shares of company stock valued at $2,072,164. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the second quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Kroger by 5.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 153,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after acquiring an additional 7,257 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kroger by 21.8% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,998,000 after acquiring an additional 56,595 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Kroger by 10.2% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 253,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,218,000 after acquiring an additional 23,470 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Kroger by 96.7% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,033,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,401,000 after acquiring an additional 508,169 shares during the period. 79.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in its supermarkets. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, jewelry stores, and convenience stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; multi-department stores provide general merchandise items, such as apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, toys, and fine jewelry; and price impact warehouse stores offer grocery, and health and beauty care items, as well as meat, dairy, baked goods, and fresh produce items.

