Krones (KRN) PT Set at €85.00 by Baader Bank

Krones (ETR:KRN) has been assigned a €85.00 ($98.84) target price by equities researchers at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KRN. HSBC set a €106.00 ($123.26) target price on Krones and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on Krones and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Commerzbank set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on Krones and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. equinet set a €118.00 ($137.21) price target on Krones and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €127.00 ($147.67) price target on Krones and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €93.43 ($108.64).

Shares of ETR KRN traded down €0.40 ($0.47) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €74.10 ($86.16). The company had a trading volume of 115,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,680. Krones has a one year low of €98.70 ($114.77) and a one year high of €121.25 ($140.99).

Krones Company Profile

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in planning, developing, and manufacturing machinery and systems for the fields of process technology, filling and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology, and Machines and Lines for the Compact Class.

