Kura Oncology Inc (KURA) Stake Lifted by Sofinnova Ventures Inc

Sofinnova Ventures Inc lifted its position in Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 247,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,485 shares during the period. Sofinnova Ventures Inc’s holdings in Kura Oncology were worth $4,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the second quarter worth approximately $187,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 2,315.9% in the third quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 10,329 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the second quarter worth approximately $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital Fund Qualified, purchased 119,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $1,618,731.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KURA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. BidaskClub raised Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $25.00 price target on Kura Oncology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. assumed coverage on Kura Oncology in a research note on Monday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kura Oncology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.86.

Kura Oncology stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $14.12. 105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,971. The company has a current ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 14.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.70 million, a P/E ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 4.41. Kura Oncology Inc has a 1 year low of $10.20 and a 1 year high of $24.02.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. Analysts predict that Kura Oncology Inc will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Kura Oncology Inc (KURA) Stake Lifted by Sofinnova Ventures Inc” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/12/kura-oncology-inc-kura-stake-lifted-by-sofinnova-ventures-inc.html.

Kura Oncology Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancers. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KURA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA).

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.