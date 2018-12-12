L3 Technologies Inc (LLL) Holdings Reduced by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its holdings in shares of L3 Technologies Inc (NYSE:LLL) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,241 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,587 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in L3 Technologies were worth $4,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in L3 Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $122,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in L3 Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $134,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of L3 Technologies in the third quarter worth about $186,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of L3 Technologies in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of L3 Technologies in the third quarter worth about $204,000. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LLL shares. ValuEngine cut L3 Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut L3 Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. UBS Group started coverage on L3 Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research raised L3 Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut L3 Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.67.

Shares of LLL stock opened at $187.07 on Wednesday. L3 Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $172.54 and a 12-month high of $223.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.27.

L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 15th. The aerospace company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. L3 Technologies had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that L3 Technologies Inc will post 10.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. L3 Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.78%.

L3 Technologies Profile

L3 Technologies, Inc provides aerospace systems, communication, electronic, and sensor systems used on military, homeland security, and commercial platforms in the United States and internationally. It offers simulation and training, night vision and image intensification equipment, and security and detection systems; and components, products, subsystems, and systems, as well as related services to military and commercial customers in various business areas, such as total training solutions, power and propulsion systems, aviation products, precision engagement systems, and security and detection systems.

