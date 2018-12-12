LALA World 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $9,284.00 (LALA)

LALA World (CURRENCY:LALA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 12th. One LALA World token can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000071 BTC on exchanges including Liquid, IDEX, Kucoin and COSS. Over the last week, LALA World has traded down 11.6% against the dollar. LALA World has a total market capitalization of $475,133.00 and $9,284.00 worth of LALA World was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008808 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003308 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029093 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.86 or 0.02606933 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00144933 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00177531 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.17 or 0.09386729 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00029336 BTC.

LALA World Token Profile

LALA World was first traded on October 14th, 2017. LALA World’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 192,485,285 tokens. The Reddit community for LALA World is /r/LaLa_World. LALA World’s official message board is medium.com/lala-world. LALA World’s official Twitter account is @MyLaLaWorld and its Facebook page is accessible here. LALA World’s official website is lalaworld.io.

LALA World Token Trading

LALA World can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Cobinhood, Liquid, Kucoin and COSS. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LALA World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LALA World should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LALA World using one of the exchanges listed above.

