Lamar Advertising (LAMR) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning. They currently have $81.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Lamar’s strong national presence, tenants from diverse industries and valuable permits augur well for its growth. Further, fragmentation of other advertising media and technological advancements in the outdoor segment opens up growth prospects for the company. Amid this, Lamar’s strategy to focus on portfolio upgradation and expansion will likely drive long-term profitability. Although, shares of the company have underperformed its industry in the past six months, the trend in estimate revisions of current-year funds from operations (FFO) per share indicates a favorable outlook for the company. Nonetheless, high investment expenditures for acquisitions and rate hikes are expected to take a toll on Lamar’s balance sheet.”

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, September 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a report on Thursday, September 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.33.

NASDAQ LAMR opened at $72.25 on Tuesday. Lamar Advertising has a 12-month low of $61.36 and a 12-month high of $80.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.11.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.44). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The business had revenue of $418.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is 72.08%.

In related news, CFO Keith A. Istre sold 20,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total transaction of $1,593,422.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAMR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 3rd quarter worth $158,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 2nd quarter worth $164,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with more than 348,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

