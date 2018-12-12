Laureate Education (LAUR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup in a report released on Wednesday. They currently have a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Laureate Education in a report on Monday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.31.

Get Laureate Education alerts:

LAUR traded up $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.39. 256,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 608,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Laureate Education has a 12-month low of $12.59 and a 12-month high of $17.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 0.91.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. Laureate Education had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $787.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CEO Paula R. Singer sold 7,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total value of $117,932.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,046,652.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alberta Lp Wengen sold 14,087,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total transaction of $189,336,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,110,609 shares of company stock valued at $189,677,551. 4.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Laureate Education in the third quarter worth $508,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Laureate Education by 7.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,001,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,664,000 after buying an additional 425,706 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Laureate Education by 527.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,897,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,296,000 after buying an additional 1,594,832 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Laureate Education by 63.8% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 5,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in Laureate Education in the third quarter worth $2,316,000. Institutional investors own 35.68% of the company’s stock.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through universities and higher education institutions. It operates through six segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean & Iberian, Central America & U.S. Campuses, EMEAA, and Online & Partnerships.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.