Laurion Capital Management LP Has $639,000 Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD)

Laurion Capital Management LP lessened its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 77.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 47,517 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STLD. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 43.3% during the second quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,690,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,632,000 after buying an additional 812,425 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 3.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,117,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,044,668,000 after buying an additional 679,662 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 24.8% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,461,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,251,000 after buying an additional 489,463 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 235.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 645,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,161,000 after buying an additional 452,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 889.0% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 495,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,786,000 after buying an additional 445,759 shares during the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STLD opened at $31.26 on Wednesday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.62 and a 1-year high of $52.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.34.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.04. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 31.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.30%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 4th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on STLD shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Steel Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.46.

In other Steel Dynamics news, insider Christopher A. Graham sold 10,800 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $514,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,002.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard P. Teets, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.85 per share, with a total value of $677,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,022,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,021,069.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment provides hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; merchant bar products, including angles, merchant rounds, flats, channels, and reinforcing bars; beams, channels, and specialty steel sections; and threaded rod products, and cold drawn and heat treated bars.

