Laurion Capital Management LP Sells 30,138 Shares of Kansas City Southern (KSU)

Laurion Capital Management LP trimmed its position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 84.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 30,138 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the third quarter valued at $114,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the third quarter valued at $118,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the third quarter valued at $128,000. Palo Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the third quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 104.4% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KSU opened at $98.04 on Wednesday. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $95.19 and a fifty-two week high of $120.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 37.98%. The firm had revenue of $699.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.43%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Kansas City Southern from $128.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kansas City Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Kansas City Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Kansas City Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Kansas City Southern from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.64.

In related news, Director Henry J. Maier purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $102.68 per share, for a total transaction of $102,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,286.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern, through its subsidiaries, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. It serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

