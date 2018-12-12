Lennox International (LII) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.00-12.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $11.82. Lennox International also updated its FY18 guidance to $9.21-9.61 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LII. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They set an underweight rating and a $201.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Lennox International from $217.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lennox International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Monday, November 19th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $229.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Buckingham Research began coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $219.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Lennox International has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $221.40.

NYSE LII traded up $6.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $213.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,706. Lennox International has a 52 week low of $177.36 and a 52 week high of $230.66. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($0.20). Lennox International had a net margin of 8.31% and a negative return on equity of 474.74%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. Lennox International’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lennox International will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 32.32%.

In other Lennox International news, Director John E. Major sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.45, for a total value of $408,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,545.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Prakash Bedapudi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $2,070,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,271 shares of company stock valued at $5,053,581. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides climate control solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

