Lennox International (LII) Research Coverage Started at Buckingham Research

Analysts at Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of Lennox International (NYSE:LII) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $219.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Buckingham Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LII. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $229.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $228.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Monday, November 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.40.

Shares of NYSE:LII opened at $207.25 on Monday. Lennox International has a 1-year low of $177.36 and a 1-year high of $230.66. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($0.20). Lennox International had a net margin of 8.31% and a negative return on equity of 474.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. Lennox International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 498 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $114,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Prakash Bedapudi sold 10,000 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $2,070,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,271 shares of company stock worth $5,053,581. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LII. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Lennox International in the third quarter worth $113,000. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its position in Lennox International by 354.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 632 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Lennox International in the third quarter worth $127,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Lennox International in the third quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Charter Trust Co. bought a new stake in Lennox International in the third quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides climate control solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

