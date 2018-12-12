Liberty Tax Inc (TAXA) Major Shareholder Cannell Capital Llc Buys 12,259 Shares of Stock

Liberty Tax Inc (OTCMKTS:TAXA) major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc bought 12,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.73 per share, with a total value of $143,798.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

OTCMKTS TAXA opened at $11.83 on Wednesday. Liberty Tax Inc has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $12.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Liberty Tax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th.

Liberty Tax Company Profile

Liberty Tax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States.

