Lifeway Foods (LWAY) & DAIRY CREST Grp/ADR (DRCSY) Head to Head Survey

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) and DAIRY CREST Grp/ADR (OTCMKTS:DRCSY) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Lifeway Foods and DAIRY CREST Grp/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lifeway Foods -1.90% -4.42% -3.19% DAIRY CREST Grp/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lifeway Foods and DAIRY CREST Grp/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lifeway Foods $118.89 million 0.31 -$340,000.00 N/A N/A DAIRY CREST Grp/ADR $605.73 million 1.54 $198.34 million $0.02 16.50

DAIRY CREST Grp/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Lifeway Foods.

Dividends

DAIRY CREST Grp/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. Lifeway Foods does not pay a dividend. DAIRY CREST Grp/ADR pays out 100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Volatility & Risk

Lifeway Foods has a beta of -0.06, suggesting that its share price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DAIRY CREST Grp/ADR has a beta of -0.73, suggesting that its share price is 173% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lifeway Foods and DAIRY CREST Grp/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lifeway Foods 0 1 0 0 2.00 DAIRY CREST Grp/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lifeway Foods presently has a consensus price target of $14.10, indicating a potential upside of 500.00%. Given Lifeway Foods’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lifeway Foods is more favorable than DAIRY CREST Grp/ADR.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.0% of Lifeway Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.7% of Lifeway Foods shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

DAIRY CREST Grp/ADR beats Lifeway Foods on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lifeway Foods

Lifeway Foods, Inc. produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, BioKefir, and kefir with oats. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products in drinkable, frozen, and freeze dried formats for children; cupped kefir and Icelandic Skyr, a line of strained kefir and yogurt products; and frozen kefir in bars and pint-size containers. It sells its products primarily through direct sales force, brokers, and distributors. Lifeway Foods, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in Morton Grove, Illinois.

About DAIRY CREST Grp/ADR

Dairy Crest Group plc processes and markets branded dairy products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers cheese products under the Cathedral City, Davidstow, and Chedds brands; butters, spreads, and oils under the Clover, Country Life, Utterly Butterly, Vitalite, Willow, and Frylight brands. It also provides soy sauces, salad dressings, mustards, and Worcester sauces; and produces and sells demineralized whey and galacto-oligosaccharide, as well as other dairy ingredients, including whey butter. The company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Esher, the United Kingdom.

