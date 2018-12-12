Limelight Networks (LLNW) Updates FY18 Earnings Guidance

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.10-0.11 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $195-196 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $202.24 million.Limelight Networks also updated its FY19 guidance to $0.15-0.20 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:LLNW traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.21. The stock had a trading volume of 340,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,866. Limelight Networks has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $5.52. The firm has a market cap of $355.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 2.43.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The information services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Limelight Networks had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $49.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Limelight Networks will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LLNW shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Limelight Networks from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Limelight Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Limelight Networks from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. DA Davidson set a $7.00 target price on shares of Limelight Networks and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Limelight Networks in a research report on Monday, August 27th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.21.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Lento sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total transaction of $160,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kurt Silverman sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,000 shares of company stock worth $433,400 in the last ninety days. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, and social channels. It provides Orchestrate Platform, a suite of integrated services comprising content delivery, video content management, Website and Web application acceleration, Website and content security, and cloud storage services.

