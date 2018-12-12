Lincoln Capital Corp Invests $1.19 Million in Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)

Lincoln Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 22,364 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 77,364 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Hill Associates LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Hill Associates LLC now owns 13,539 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 34,650 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 99,356 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,999,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Finally, Live Your Vision LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 5,166 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 64.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Scotiabank set a $62.00 target price on Verizon Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.12.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $58.85 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $46.08 and a one year high of $61.58. The stock has a market cap of $238.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 35.50% and a net margin of 24.71%. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.44%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

