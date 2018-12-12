Linde’s (LIN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Linde (ETR:LIN) in a research note published on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also commented on LIN. Kepler Capital Markets set a €259.00 ($301.16) price objective on shares of Linde and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Independent Research set a €188.24 ($218.88) price objective on shares of Linde and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €230.00 ($267.44) price objective on shares of Linde and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale set a €225.00 ($261.63) price objective on shares of Linde and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Linde currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €210.78 ($245.09).

ETR:LIN opened at €142.75 ($165.99) on Tuesday. Linde has a one year low of €150.10 ($174.53) and a one year high of €199.40 ($231.86).

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, acetylene, shielding gases, and noble gases, as well as develops and distributes procedures and systems for gas applications.

