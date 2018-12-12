Lonestar Resources US Inc to Post FY2018 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts (LONE)

Lonestar Resources US Inc (NASDAQ:LONE) – Seaport Global Securities issued their FY2018 EPS estimates for Lonestar Resources US in a research report issued on Monday, December 10th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Aschenbeck anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the year. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Lonestar Resources US’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Get Lonestar Resources US alerts:

Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $58.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.95 million. Lonestar Resources US had a negative net margin of 38.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on LONE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lonestar Resources US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 13th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Lonestar Resources US in a report on Sunday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Lonestar Resources US currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.10.

Lonestar Resources US stock opened at $6.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $151.02 million, a PE ratio of -14.48 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Lonestar Resources US has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $11.24.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Lonestar Resources US in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Lonestar Resources US in the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Lonestar Resources US in the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in Lonestar Resources US in the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Lonestar Resources US in the 3rd quarter worth $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.08% of the company’s stock.

About Lonestar Resources US

Lonestar Resources US Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties in Texas counties. Lonestar Resources US Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Read More: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Lonestar Resources US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonestar Resources US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.