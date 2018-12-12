Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Lowers Stake in American International Group Inc (AIG)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P trimmed its position in shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 70.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 233,083 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in American International Group were worth $5,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in American International Group by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 33,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 12,606 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American International Group by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 37,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 8,233 shares during the period. Schneider Capital Management Corp grew its stake in American International Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp now owns 84,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in American International Group by 135.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 199,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,614,000 after purchasing an additional 114,774 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in American International Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,888,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $473,226,000 after purchasing an additional 110,353 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $62.00 price target on American International Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $65.00 price objective on American International Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank raised American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Argus dropped their price objective on American International Group from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $55.00 price objective on American International Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.31.

NYSE:AIG opened at $36.59 on Wednesday. American International Group Inc has a twelve month low of $36.16 and a twelve month high of $65.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.40). American International Group had a negative net margin of 12.73% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.22) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American International Group Inc will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Lowers Stake in American International Group Inc (AIG)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/12/loomis-sayles-co-l-p-lowers-stake-in-american-international-group-inc-aig.html.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers primarily in the United States, Europe, and Japan. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, and marine insurance.

Featured Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.