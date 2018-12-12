Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Trims Position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (AQUA)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P decreased its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 398,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,675 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $7,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $13,583,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 107.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 36,898 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 31.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 235,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after acquiring an additional 56,698 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock opened at $10.23 on Wednesday. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp has a 1-year low of $7.92 and a 1-year high of $25.36.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $366.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CFO Benedict J. Stas acquired 8,000 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.02 per share, for a total transaction of $72,160.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald C. Keating acquired 54,418 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.20 per share, with a total value of $500,645.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 98,345 shares of company stock valued at $910,544 over the last 90 days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AQUA shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Cowen cut shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Evoqua Water Technologies Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment provides capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

