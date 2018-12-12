Louisiana-Pacific Co. (LPX) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 25.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,410,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 484,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.71% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $63,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 3.7% in the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 95,811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 51.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,379,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,546,000 after acquiring an additional 469,279 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 7.4% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 90,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $1,067,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 12.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares during the period. 93.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, CEO William Bradley Southern sold 12,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $373,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,092,058. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Emory Kinney sold 11,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $366,855.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,904.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LPX stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.81. The company had a trading volume of 5,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,894,164. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.65. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $20.89 and a 1-year high of $32.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $736.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.92 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 17.23%. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 15th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Longbow Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.13.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structures, as well as light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

