LPL Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Oracle Co. (ORCL)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 512,387 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,031 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $26,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth about $107,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth about $119,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter worth approximately $122,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 70.9% during the third quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, Palo Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter worth approximately $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ORCL. Zacks Investment Research cut Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Nomura decreased their target price on Oracle from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.71.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $46.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $42.57 and a 52 week high of $53.48. The company has a market capitalization of $190.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.11.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 17th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. Oracle had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, September 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Oracle news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.42, for a total value of $185,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,227.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 131,696 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total value of $6,707,277.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,582,691.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,946 shares of company stock valued at $7,257,365 in the last three months. Insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

