LPL Financial LLC Has $31.51 Million Holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (FTSL)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 655,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,114 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $31,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 73.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 123,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after buying an additional 51,960 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,420,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,415,000 after buying an additional 268,227 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 23.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,126,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,789,000 after buying an additional 217,301 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 76.3% during the third quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 500,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,087,000 after buying an additional 216,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 23.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 152,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,347,000 after buying an additional 28,940 shares in the last quarter.

FTSL stock opened at $46.59 on Wednesday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $46.59 and a one year high of $48.38.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 23rd were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 21st.

