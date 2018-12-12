LQD Price Tops $0.21 on Top Exchanges (LQD)

LQD (CURRENCY:LQD) traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 12th. LQD has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $783,679.00 worth of LQD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LQD has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One LQD token can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00003252 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008818 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003267 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00028879 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.09 or 0.02571554 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00144059 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00175808 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $330.66 or 0.09447281 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00029014 BTC.

LQD launched on November 1st, 2015. LQD’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. LQD’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid. LQD’s official message board is medium.com/@liquidity.network. LQD’s official website is liquidity.network.

LQD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LQD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LQD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LQD using one of the exchanges listed above.

