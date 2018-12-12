Luceco (LUCE) Shares Up 2.3%

Shares of Luceco PLC (LON:LUCE) shot up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 39.90 ($0.52) and last traded at GBX 39.90 ($0.52). 11,786 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 755,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 39 ($0.51).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Numis Securities upgraded shares of Luceco to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 40 ($0.52) to GBX 65 ($0.85) in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 45 ($0.59) price objective on shares of Luceco in a research report on Thursday, September 6th.

Luceco Company Profile (LON:LUCE)

Luceco plc manufactures and distributes various light emitting diode (LED) lighting products and wiring accessories in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Wiring Accessories, Portable Power, LED Lighting, and Ross and Other.

