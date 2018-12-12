Lucia Wealth Services LLC Has $207,000 Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT)

Lucia Wealth Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 81.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,345 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 22,853 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Global Financial Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the second quarter worth $360,000. Signition LP purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the second quarter worth $246,000. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 200.0% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 300,000 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $13,857,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 58.1% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 887,320 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $40,985,000 after buying an additional 325,935 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 12.9% during the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 18,259 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Applied Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Cowen cut their price target on Applied Materials from $62.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Imperial Capital cut their price target on Applied Materials from $62.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Summit Insights downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Applied Materials from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.14.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $34.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.65. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.53 and a twelve month high of $62.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 62.56%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.98%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

