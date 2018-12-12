Luxoft Holding Inc (LXFT) Stake Raised by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lifted its position in Luxoft Holding Inc (NYSE:LXFT) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,242,332 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 28,998 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Luxoft worth $106,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Luxoft by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 659,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,230,000 after purchasing an additional 73,120 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luxoft in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,086,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Luxoft in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,184,000. Barings LLC raised its position in shares of Luxoft by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 533,018 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,238,000 after purchasing an additional 180,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Luxoft by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,955,048 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,571,000 after purchasing an additional 884,095 shares during the last quarter. 56.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LXFT opened at $32.87 on Wednesday. Luxoft Holding Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.78 and a fifty-two week high of $59.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.58.

Luxoft (NYSE:LXFT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Luxoft had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $228.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.42 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Luxoft Holding Inc will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Luxoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Luxoft from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Luxoft from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Luxoft in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. Finally, VTB Capital lowered Luxoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.89.

About Luxoft

Luxoft Holding, Inc engages in the provision of software development and information technology solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe (excl. UK), United Kingdom, Russia, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Other. The company was founded in March 2000 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

