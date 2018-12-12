Mack Cali Realty Corp (CLI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 11th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%.

Mack Cali Realty has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Mack Cali Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 43.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Mack Cali Realty to earn $1.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.7%.

Get Mack Cali Realty alerts:

CLI traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,134. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.20. Mack Cali Realty has a 1 year low of $15.86 and a 1 year high of $22.32.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CLI. ValuEngine lowered Mack Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Mack Cali Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Mack Cali Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Mack Cali Realty in a research note on Sunday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mack Cali Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.80.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Mack Cali Realty Corp (CLI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/12/mack-cali-realty-corp-cli-announces-quarterly-dividend-of-0-20.html.

Mack Cali Realty Company Profile

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Mack Cali Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mack Cali Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.