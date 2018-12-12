MacroGenics (MGNX) PT Set at $21.00 by Morgan Stanley

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) has been given a $21.00 target price by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 47.89% from the stock’s previous close.

MGNX has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Raymond James cut shares of MacroGenics from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.29.

MacroGenics stock opened at $14.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $693.47 million, a PE ratio of -26.30 and a beta of 2.52. MacroGenics has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $32.74.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $20.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 million. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MacroGenics will post -4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGNX. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the second quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in MacroGenics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MacroGenics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in MacroGenics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily by modulating the human immune system, and autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases in the United States. The company's advanced clinical product candidate is Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

