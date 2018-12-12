Macy’s Inc (M) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 13th

Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.3775 per share on Wednesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th.

Macy’s has raised its dividend by an average of 10.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Macy’s has a dividend payout ratio of 38.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Macy’s to earn $3.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.51 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.5%.

Get Macy's alerts:

M opened at $31.84 on Wednesday. Macy’s has a 52 week low of $22.47 and a 52 week high of $41.99. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Macy’s will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider C Elisa D. Garcia sold 4,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.85, for a total value of $165,913.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,562.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Harry A. Lawton III sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total value of $6,618,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 226,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,479,597.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on M shares. Cowen lifted their target price on Macy’s from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Macy’s in a report on Monday, September 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Macy’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Macy’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.30.

WARNING: “Macy’s Inc (M) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 13th” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/12/macys-inc-m-to-go-ex-dividend-on-december-13th.html.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 4, 2018, it operated approximately 690 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's brands; 160 specialty stores under the Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, and Macy's Backstage brands in the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico; and Websites, including macys.com, bloomingdales.com, and bluemercury.com.

Read More: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.