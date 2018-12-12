Macy’s Inc (M) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 13th

Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.3775 per share on Wednesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th.
Macy’s has raised its dividend by an average of 10.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Macy’s has a dividend payout ratio of 38.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Macy’s to earn $3.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.51 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.5%.
M opened at $31.84 on Wednesday. Macy’s has a 52 week low of $22.47 and a 52 week high of $41.99. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.
Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Macy’s will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, insider C Elisa D. Garcia sold 4,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.85, for a total value of $165,913.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,562.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Harry A. Lawton III sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total value of $6,618,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 226,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,479,597.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on M shares. Cowen lifted their target price on Macy’s from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Macy’s in a report on Monday, September 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Macy’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Macy’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.30.
About Macy’s
Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 4, 2018, it operated approximately 690 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's brands; 160 specialty stores under the Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, and Macy's Backstage brands in the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico; and Websites, including macys.com, bloomingdales.com, and bluemercury.com.
