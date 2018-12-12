Magellan Health (MGLN) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Magellan Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Magellan Health from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Leerink Swann downgraded shares of Magellan Health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magellan Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Magellan Health from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.33.

Get Magellan Health alerts:

Shares of MGLN stock opened at $60.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Magellan Health has a 12-month low of $51.88 and a 12-month high of $112.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.48.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. Magellan Health had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Magellan Health will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Magellan Health in the second quarter valued at $131,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Magellan Health in the second quarter valued at $248,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Magellan Health in the third quarter valued at $220,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Magellan Health by 60.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Magellan Health in the third quarter valued at $243,000. 98.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magellan Health

Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. It operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine for health plans, care organizations, and employers.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.