Malibu Boats (MBUU) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MBUU. B. Riley upgraded Malibu Boats from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.50 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on Malibu Boats from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Malibu Boats from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Malibu Boats to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.57.

Malibu Boats stock opened at $39.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $837.16 million, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.48. Malibu Boats has a one year low of $27.85 and a one year high of $59.57.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $123.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.67 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 6.39%. Malibu Boats’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Malibu Boats will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 12,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $551,850.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Phillip S. Estes sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total value of $4,229,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,115.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,502 shares of company stock valued at $5,287,586 in the last 90 days. 3.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its holdings in Malibu Boats by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 72,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Malibu Boats by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Malibu Boats by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 17,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in Malibu Boats by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 83,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the 3rd quarter valued at $197,000. 95.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

