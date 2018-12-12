Mallinckrodt PLC (MNK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.60.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MNK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mallinckrodt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Mallinckrodt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $39.00 price target on Mallinckrodt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mallinckrodt from $14.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $24.00 price target on Mallinckrodt and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th.

Get Mallinckrodt alerts:

MNK stock opened at $20.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 2.80, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.62. Mallinckrodt has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $36.65.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.38 million. Mallinckrodt had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 65.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mallinckrodt will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Mallinckrodt during the 3rd quarter worth about $486,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Mallinckrodt during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,011,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mallinckrodt by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,597,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,681,000 after purchasing an additional 174,836 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Mallinckrodt by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,703,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,925,000 after purchasing an additional 717,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Mallinckrodt by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 172,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 26,574 shares in the last quarter.

Mallinckrodt Company Profile

Mallinckrodt public limited company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded pharmaceutical products in Canada and the European Union, as well as in Latin American, the Middle Eastern, African, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company markets branded pharmaceutical products for autoimmune and rare diseases in the specialty areas of neurology, rheumatology, nephrology, ophthalmology, and pulmonology; and immunotherapy and neonatal respiratory critical care therapies, as well as analgesics and gastrointestinal products.

Read More: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Mallinckrodt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mallinckrodt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.