Mamamancini’s (MMMB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Mamamancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $8.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.00 million. Mamamancini’s had a negative return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 0.98%.

Shares of MMMB traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.82. 4,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,654. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.00 and a beta of 0.10. Mamamancini’s has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $1.93.

Get Mamamancini's alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/12/mamamancinis-mmmb-issues-quarterly-earnings-results.html.

Mamamancini’s Company Profile

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes prepared, frozen, and refrigerated food products primarily in the United States. The company offers beef, turkey, chicken, and pork meatballs with sauce; meatloaf and Italian entrees; and meats and sauces. It sells its products through a commission broker network to supermarkets and mass-market retailers, and food distributors.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Mamamancini's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mamamancini's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.