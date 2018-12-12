Man Group plc Boosts Holdings in Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Man Group plc raised its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 201.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,200,206 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,469,757 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises approximately 0.8% of Man Group plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.16% of Medtronic worth $216,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,104 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 870,665 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $74,521,000 after buying an additional 140,226 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 232.9% during the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 15,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. bought a new position in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT opened at $95.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.56. Medtronic PLC has a twelve month low of $76.41 and a twelve month high of $100.15. The company has a market capitalization of $126.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.07. Medtronic had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 27th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 41.93%.

In other news, EVP Geoffrey Martha sold 49,799 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.93, for a total value of $4,876,816.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,872 shares in the company, valued at $8,605,304.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.87.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

