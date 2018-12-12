Man Group plc Boosts Position in Verisign, Inc. (VRSN)

Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 594,466 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,330 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.49% of Verisign worth $95,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Verisign by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,633,323 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,382,366,000 after purchasing an additional 172,033 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Verisign by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,037,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,126,893,000 after purchasing an additional 122,700 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Verisign in the 3rd quarter valued at $991,190,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Verisign by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,822,904 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $291,883,000 after purchasing an additional 54,837 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Verisign by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,339,152 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $184,027,000 after purchasing an additional 113,409 shares during the period. 92.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VRSN. BidaskClub raised shares of Verisign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verisign in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Verisign from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Verisign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Verisign from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.40.

In other news, Director Kathleen A. Cote sold 2,384 shares of Verisign stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $382,632.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,033,837. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 3,300 shares of Verisign stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $497,673.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,871 shares in the company, valued at $8,425,905.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $155.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 42.23 and a beta of 0.99. Verisign, Inc. has a one year low of $105.40 and a one year high of $176.76.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $305.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.25 million. Verisign had a negative return on equity of 38.09% and a net margin of 41.82%. On average, research analysts predict that Verisign, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet security worldwide. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names. Its registry services allow individuals and organizations to establish their online identities.

