Man Group plc Cuts Holdings in Biogen Inc (BIIB)

Man Group plc reduced its position in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 352,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.17% of Biogen worth $124,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Biogen by 120.6% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 861.3% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,528,000 after purchasing an additional 20,093 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 2,188.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 122,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,254,000 after purchasing an additional 117,069 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Biogen by 13.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 321,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,632,000 after purchasing an additional 37,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 5.7% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,241,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $792,042,000 after purchasing an additional 121,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $319.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.75. Biogen Inc has a 52 week low of $249.17 and a 52 week high of $388.67. The firm has a market cap of $63.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.95.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.78 by $0.62. Biogen had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc will post 25.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Biogen news, EVP Michael D. Ehlers sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,281 shares in the company, valued at $1,498,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Biogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Biogen from $483.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $400.00 price objective on Biogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Biogen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.58.

WARNING: “Man Group plc Cuts Holdings in Biogen Inc (BIIB)” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/12/man-group-plc-cuts-holdings-in-biogen-inc-biib.html.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for the treatment of neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis; and SPINRAZA to treat spinal muscular atrophy.

See Also: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.