Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after JMP Securities raised their price target on the stock to $29.00. The stock had previously closed at $4.80, but opened at $5.24. Marinus Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $5.07, with a volume of 23171 shares traded.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MRNS. BidaskClub raised shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.86.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Partner Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $112,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 71,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 12,905 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 298.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 13,297 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $102,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $209.51 million, a P/E ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 3.19.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). On average, research analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in three different dose forms: intravenous (IV), capsule, and liquid.

