Mark Herndon Purchases 10,000 Shares of Safeguard Scientifics, Inc (SFE) Stock

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc (NYSE:SFE) CFO Mark Herndon acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.44 per share, for a total transaction of $94,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at $264,320. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE SFE opened at $9.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. Safeguard Scientifics, Inc has a 1 year low of $7.98 and a 1 year high of $13.95.
Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.05). Analysts expect that Safeguard Scientifics, Inc will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Safeguard Scientifics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Safeguard Scientifics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.13.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,575,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,729,000 after purchasing an additional 11,079 shares during the last quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 815,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,629,000 after purchasing an additional 35,740 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 474,347 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 49,960 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 313.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 453,652 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after acquiring an additional 343,805 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 270,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after acquiring an additional 109,556 shares during the period. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile
Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.
