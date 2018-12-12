Mark Herndon Purchases 10,000 Shares of Safeguard Scientifics, Inc (SFE) Stock

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc (NYSE:SFE) CFO Mark Herndon acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.44 per share, for a total transaction of $94,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at $264,320. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE SFE opened at $9.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. Safeguard Scientifics, Inc has a 1 year low of $7.98 and a 1 year high of $13.95.

Get Safeguard Scientifics alerts:

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.05). Analysts expect that Safeguard Scientifics, Inc will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Safeguard Scientifics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Safeguard Scientifics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,575,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,729,000 after purchasing an additional 11,079 shares during the last quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 815,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,629,000 after purchasing an additional 35,740 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 474,347 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 49,960 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 313.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 453,652 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after acquiring an additional 343,805 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 270,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after acquiring an additional 109,556 shares during the period. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/12/mark-herndon-purchases-10000-shares-of-safeguard-scientifics-inc-sfe-stock.html.

Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

Featured Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Safeguard Scientifics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safeguard Scientifics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.