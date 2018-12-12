MARK.SPACE (MRK) Market Capitalization Tops $2.03 Million

MARK.SPACE (CURRENCY:MRK) traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. Over the last week, MARK.SPACE has traded down 27.3% against the US dollar. One MARK.SPACE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000107 BTC on major exchanges including Liquid, BTC-Alpha, IDEX and COSS. MARK.SPACE has a market capitalization of $2.03 million and $80,579.00 worth of MARK.SPACE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

APIS (APIS) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00007280 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000855 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Banyan Network (BBN) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000062 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000312 BTC.

MARK.SPACE Profile

MARK.SPACE (CRYPTO:MRK) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 20th, 2017. MARK.SPACE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 541,043,821 tokens. MARK.SPACE’s official Twitter account is @markspaceio. MARK.SPACE’s official website is mark.space. The official message board for MARK.SPACE is medium.com/@markspace. The Reddit community for MARK.SPACE is /r/markspace.

Buying and Selling MARK.SPACE

MARK.SPACE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Liquid, IDEX and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MARK.SPACE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MARK.SPACE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MARK.SPACE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

